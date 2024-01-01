Rosebud is a platform to help you go from description to code to game. Simply describe the video game you want to create to our AI, and it will develop the code for you. Your game will be browser-based, enabling you to share it instantly with friends. Rosebud offers three project types: 3D, 2D, and Voxel. You can generate a code base from scratch via prompts in any of these, or have a simpler start by cloning an existing project. A simple way to think about Rosebud is ChatGPT + Midjourney + Replit. ChatGPT, because it gives you a chat interface for the editor where you can describe the game to generate its code; Midjourney, because you can generate assets inside Rosebud to be used in your games; and Replit, because Rosebud includes a browser-based code editor that lets you deploy your game instantly. Users have created a diverse range of games on Rosebud, including top-down RPGs, AI companions, and 3D obstacle courses, all within a few hours and sometimes minutes.

Website: rosebud.ai

