Polygonle is a fun puzzle game in which players must find an 8-letter mystery word in up to 6 tries based on suggested clues. In Polygonle, players are provided with clues hidden inside polygons. The number of polygons will correspond to the length of the mystery word. Your task is to rely on polygonal clues to decode it. Each polygon will represent a letter. This game requires the player's thinking and observation abilities. Besides, players can also use the toolkit in Polygonle to change their strategy accordingly. Hints, which provide subtly hinting in the appropriate direction, or the capability to rotate or work with certain polygons to get a different viewpoint are some examples of these tools. Because of the straightforward design of the game's interface, players can concentrate on solving puzzles rather than being distracted by difficult controls.

