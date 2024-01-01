SudoQi

SudoQi

Dive into SudoQi, a Sudoku-inspired puzzle game where you have to strategically place numbers in rows to match the target sum. With many different levels to explore, this game is a great test of both logic and math skills. Feel stuck? No worries! You can ask for a helpful hint to guide you along the way. Can you conquer SudoQi and become the ultimate champion of numbers?

