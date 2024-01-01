Stunt Car Extreme is a driving game where you navigate a car through different courses with loads of jumps to earn stars. During the course you race against the clock while collecting as many coins as possible. When driving over one of the many jumps you can turn your car to do amazing flips and get a reward. These rewards can be spent in the in-game shop to buy new cars or upgrade your current one with faster engines, different colors and other cool extras! Can you reach the end of all the courses and become the ultimate Stunt Car driver?

Website: poki.com

