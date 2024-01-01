Slime Laboratory 3

Slime Laboratory 3

The escaping slime is back in Slime Laboratory 3! In this third instalment, your slimy adventure continue on an ice planet, introducing a frosty twist to the physics-based platforming fun. Embark on a slippery journey filled with icy challenges and tricky traps. Don't forget to collect every disk along the way! Are you prepared to tackle this frosty challenge?

