Play the ultimate game of hide and seek in Simply Prop Hunt! In this multiplayer prop hunt game, you play as either a Prop or a Hunter. Props are disguised as items that you would find around the level, and it's up to the Props to hide in plain sight. Be careful though! If you stay in the same place for too long, you will start to shake - making you easier to spot. As a Hunter you are equipped with jetpacks and pickaxes to find the Props. If you find one, quickly hit it before it runs away! There are lots of items to unlock for your Hunter character and tons of props to play as. Can you become the sneakiest Prop and the sharpest Hunter in Simply Prop Hunt?

Website: poki.com

