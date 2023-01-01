WebCatalog

Relmz.io

Set out to become the ultimate hero in Relmz.io! In this MMO RPG, you set out as a nobody in a small town. Armed with only a stick and a dream, you set out for fame and adventure! As you explore the world of Relmz.io you will meet other questing adventurers, fight gruesome monsters and gather tons of awesome loot! Be careful though! Fight an enemy that's too tough and you might risk losing some of your fame and XP. Will you become the strongest and most famous hero in Relmz.io?

