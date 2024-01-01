Headcase

Headcase

Play on the Web

Norman Nogging was just a regular Joe, staying up late reading comic books, when a bolt of Cosmic Lightning struck and sent him to a crazy world where everyone walked on walls. Norman iw now a superhero - with a really big head! It's up to you to help him fly through the different levels in one piece, while avoiding enemies and obstacles. Can you get Norman safely back home?

