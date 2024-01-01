Facepalm Quest is a funny game where you aim to induce facepalms from the audience! Think about what situation you will make the facepalm out of embarrassment, dismay, or anger, and that is the situation you need to recreate! Click around to see how the characters react, think out of the box, and solve the hilarious puzzle! Get ready to raise your hand and cover your face in laughter!

