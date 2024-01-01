An atmospheric journey where a robot is searching for a way out of the underground. This is a game that takes place in a dark and atmospheric environment. The main protagonist, a robot, is thrown deep under the earth’s surface by an alien sentinel. From that moment on, he starts to search for a way out of there. It will not be easy though, since he has to face numerous challenges along the way. This robot will move from left to right, jump over obstacles, climb, push certain objects and solve all sorts of puzzles, by dealing with switches, elevators, lasers and other guns. Making contact with any of the traps will kill him instantly, sending him back to the previous checkpoint. Alien sentinels will slow him down and even kill him if spotted on their way. The journey may be a short one, but it would be worth it.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Escape Underground. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.