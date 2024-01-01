BUMPY JUMPY is not your typical platform game—it flips the script on jumping mechanics! Instead of pressing up to jump, you will need to press the down key to send your bouncy character sky-high! Use inertia to your advantage, bouncing higher with each leap as you roll towards your destination. Discover different platforms that boost your speed, finding the fastest route to the finish line. With speedrunning in mind, hone your skills and optimize your path through each level. Can you bump your way to success?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BUMPY JUMPY. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.