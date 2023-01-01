WebCatalog
Shortcut Run

Shortcut Run

now.gg

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shortcut Run on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Shortcut Run is a racing game developed by VOODOO and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.

Website: now.gg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shortcut Run. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Fail Run

Fail Run

now.gg

Slap and Run

Slap and Run

now.gg

Slap & Run

Slap & Run

now.gg

Destiny Run

Destiny Run

now.gg

Fun Run 3 - Multiplayer Games

Fun Run 3 - Multiplayer Games

now.gg

Wig Run

Wig Run

now.gg

Rock Crawler

Rock Crawler

now.gg

Deliver It 3D

Deliver It 3D

now.gg

Scribble Rider

Scribble Rider

now.gg

Superhero Run - Epic Race 3D

Superhero Run - Epic Race 3D

now.gg

Ball Up: Knife Racing

Ball Up: Knife Racing

now.gg

Temple Run

Temple Run

now.gg

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy