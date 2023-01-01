Bookworm Classic
now.gg
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bookworm Classic on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: now.gg
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bookworm Classic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Classic Words Solo
now.gg
Words with Friends 2 Classic
now.gg
Spades: Classic Card Game
now.gg
Hearts: Classic Card Game
now.gg
Chess - Classic Chess Offline
now.gg
Classic Bowling
now.gg
Classic Solitaire
now.gg
Cribbage Classic
now.gg
Backgammon Classic
now.gg
Bejeweled Classic
now.gg
Word Connect - Fun Word Game
now.gg
Classic TetriX 2022
now.gg