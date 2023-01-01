Bejeweled Blitz
now.gg
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bejeweled Blitz on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: now.gg
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bejeweled Blitz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Peggle Blast
now.gg
Bejeweled Classic
now.gg
Word Blitz
now.gg
World of Tanks Blitz
now.gg
Getting readyPlay The Sims FreePlay Online in BrowserFAQs
now.gg
Getting readyPlay The Sims Mobile Online in BrowserFAQs
now.gg
Getting readyPlay SimCity BuildIt Online in BrowserFAQs
now.gg
Real Racing 3
now.gg
The Lord of the Rings: Heroes
now.gg
F1 Mobile Racing
now.gg
Need for Speed™ No Limits
now.gg
Getting readyPlay Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes Online in BrowserFAQs
now.gg