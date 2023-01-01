WebCatalog
RAID: Shadow Legends

RAID: Shadow Legends

now.gg

Play on the Web

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RAID: Shadow Legends on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

RAID: Shadow Legends is a role playing game developed by Plarium Global Ltd and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.

Website: now.gg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RAID: Shadow Legends. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Shadow Legends: Death Knight

Shadow Legends: Death Knight

now.gg

MMA Legends - Fighting Game

MMA Legends - Fighting Game

now.gg

Valor Legends: Idle RPG

Valor Legends: Idle RPG

now.gg

Mobile Legends: Adventure

Mobile Legends: Adventure

now.gg

FR Legends

FR Legends

now.gg

Ninja Turtles: Legends

Ninja Turtles: Legends

now.gg

DC Legends: Fight Super Heroes

DC Legends: Fight Super Heroes

now.gg

Basketball Legends 2020

Basketball Legends 2020

now.gg

Hero Wars

Hero Wars

now.gg

Shadow Fight 3 - RPG fighting

Shadow Fight 3 - RPG fighting

now.gg

Football Legends

Football Legends

now.gg

Shadow Fight 2

Shadow Fight 2

now.gg

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy