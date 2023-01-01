WebCatalog
2048 Pizza

2048 Pizza

now.gg

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 2048 Pizza on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

2048 Pizza is a browser game developed by Monstera and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.

Website: now.gg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 2048 Pizza. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Good Pizza, Great Pizza

Good Pizza, Great Pizza

now.gg

2048 Original

2048 Original

now.gg

Pizza Ready!

Pizza Ready!

now.gg

2048 Legend

2048 Legend

now.gg

Ball Run 2048

Ball Run 2048

now.gg

2048:X2 Merge Blocks

2048:X2 Merge Blocks

now.gg

Pizza Prince

Pizza Prince

now.gg

NumBlocks: 2048 Number Merge

NumBlocks: 2048 Number Merge

now.gg

Word Pizza - Word Games

Word Pizza - Word Games

now.gg

Pizza maker cooking games

Pizza maker cooking games

now.gg

2048 Blast: Merge Numbers

2048 Blast: Merge Numbers

now.gg

Pizza Ninja Mania

Pizza Ninja Mania

now.gg

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy