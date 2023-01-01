Tap Master - Take Blocks Away
now.gg
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tap Master - Take Blocks Away on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: now.gg
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tap Master - Take Blocks Away. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Tap master: Tap it away
now.gg
Tap Blocks Out: 3D Puzzle Game
now.gg
Tap Away
now.gg
Join Blocks 2048 Number Puzzle
now.gg
Marble Master
now.gg
2048 Merge Games - M2 Blocks
now.gg
Mahjong Master
now.gg
X2 Blocks: 2048 Number Games
now.gg
Delete Master, Brain Puzzle
now.gg
Tap Color Pro: Color By Number
now.gg
Tap Color® Color by number
now.gg
Merge Crop Master
now.gg