Sunny School Stories
now.gg
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sunny School Stories on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: now.gg
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sunny School Stories. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Vacation Hotel Stories
now.gg
Central Hospital Stories
now.gg
Stories World™ Travels
now.gg
Stories World™ Urban City
now.gg
Daily Shopping Stories
now.gg
Real Driving School
now.gg
Yasa Pets School
now.gg
Driving School Simulator
now.gg
School Party Craft
now.gg
Idle High School Tycoon
now.gg
High School Simulator 2018
now.gg
Baby Panda's School Bus
now.gg