WebCatalog
Plants vs. Zombies™ 2

Plants vs. Zombies™ 2

now.gg

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Plants vs. Zombies™ 2 on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Plants vs. Zombies™ 2 is a strategy game developed by ELECTRONIC ARTS and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.

Website: now.gg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Plants vs. Zombies™ 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Plants vs. Zombies™ Heroes

Plants vs. Zombies™ Heroes

now.gg

EA SPORTS™ UFC® Mobile 2

EA SPORTS™ UFC® Mobile 2

now.gg

Stickman vs Zombies

Stickman vs Zombies

now.gg

The Sims™ FreePlay

The Sims™ FreePlay

now.gg

The Simpsons™: Tapped Out

The Simpsons™: Tapped Out

now.gg

Need for Speed™ No Limits

Need for Speed™ No Limits

now.gg

Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes

now.gg

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Companion

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Companion

now.gg

Counter Craft 2: Zombies

Counter Craft 2: Zombies

now.gg

Strategy & Tactics－USSR vs USA

Strategy & Tactics－USSR vs USA

now.gg

Tiny Blues Vs Mini Reds

Tiny Blues Vs Mini Reds

now.gg

Game of Thrones: Conquest ™

Game of Thrones: Conquest ™

now.gg

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy