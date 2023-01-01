WebCatalog
Unsolved: Hidden Mystery Games

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Unsolved: Hidden Mystery Games on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Unsolved: Hidden Mystery Games is an adventure game developed by Artifex Mundi and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.

