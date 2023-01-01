Sausage Man
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sausage Man on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.
Website: now.gg
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sausage Man. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
PAC-MAN
now.gg
PAC-MAN 256 - Endless Maze
now.gg
Dan the Man: Action Platformer
now.gg
Tall Man Run
now.gg
Run Sausage Run!
now.gg
Dancing Race
now.gg
Dusk of Dragons: Survivors
now.gg
MEGA MAN X DiVE - MOBILE
now.gg
1945 Air Force: Airplane games
now.gg
Super Bino Go:Adventure Jungle
now.gg
Whiteout Survival
now.gg
Dragonscapes Adventure
now.gg