WebCatalog
Sonic the Hedgehog™ Classic

Sonic the Hedgehog™ Classic

now.gg

Play on the Web

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sonic the Hedgehog™ Classic on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Sonic the Hedgehog™ Classic is an action game developed by SEGA and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.

Website: now.gg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sonic the Hedgehog™ Classic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic

now.gg

Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom

Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom

now.gg

Sonic Forces - Running Battle

Sonic Forces - Running Battle

now.gg

Sonic Dash - Endless Running

Sonic Dash - Endless Running

now.gg

Death Worm™

Death Worm™

now.gg

Sonic Cat - Slash the Beats

Sonic Cat - Slash the Beats

now.gg

FNF vs SONIC EXE Game

FNF vs SONIC EXE Game

now.gg

Domino Dreams™

Domino Dreams™

now.gg

Classic Bowling

Classic Bowling

now.gg

PJ Masks™: Power Heroes

PJ Masks™: Power Heroes

now.gg

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

now.gg

Bookworm Classic

Bookworm Classic

now.gg

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy