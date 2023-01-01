Tank Stars
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tank Stars on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.
Website: now.gg
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tank Stars. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Hoop Stars
now.gg
Hockey All Stars
now.gg
Basketball Stars: Multiplayer
now.gg
Ensemble Stars Music
now.gg
Speed Stars: Running Game
now.gg
Turbo Stars - Rival Racing
now.gg
Ropy Hero 3D Action Adventure
now.gg
Soccer Stars: Football Kick
now.gg
Bouncemasters: Penguin Games
now.gg
Train Defense: Zombie Game
now.gg
I, The One - Fun Fighting Game
now.gg
Slingshot Smash－Shooting Range
now.gg