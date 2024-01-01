Moviedle

Moviedle

Watch a short movie in Moviedle and guess which movie it belongs to with up to 6 tries. Explore the diverse and colorful world of movies now! Moviedle is an addictive puzzle game created by Josh Wardle, a brilliant software engineer. He is a big fan of Wordle crossword puzzles and is passionate about movies. This game was born with a combination of Wordle elements and movie elements. Are you a movie lover? This will be a suitable game for people who like watching movies. Guess the name of the movie based on a short video provided. When starting to play Moviedle, players will see a short clip. That's part of the movie you need to find. After the first viewing, can you already make your choice? If so, enter it in the search bar below and submit your prediction. If not, you can continue watching another clip. At this point, the game will give you a longer clip than before so you have more data and can more easily guess it. Think carefully because you only have a maximum of 6 tries.

