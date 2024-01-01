Metaplane
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: metaplane.dev
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Metaplane on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Trust the data that powers your business. Automated end-to-end data observability — so data teams are the first to know about data issues.
Website: metaplane.dev
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Metaplane. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.