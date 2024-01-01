High Score Day is an addictive puzzle game where players will have to use their wits and understanding to guess the name of the corresponding video game. In High Score Day, players will be given a given image, which is related to the game name. Please enter the name of the song then send it. Sometimes you just need to enter the first few letters of a game, and you will see a list of games with the first letter of the name corresponding to it. But if it does not show the results you want, continue entering the next characters until the desired results appear. Photos taken in High Score Day can be screenshots of a small moment of gameplay or a specific character or setting of the game. Therefore, it requires you to be a video game enthusiast and have a lot of understanding and knowledge about it. This is also a game that requires your observation skills. Observe every small detail to large details, general scenes, and you will find your answer.

