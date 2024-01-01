High Score Day

High Score Day

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: connectionsgame.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for High Score Day on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

High Score Day is an addictive puzzle game where players will have to use their wits and understanding to guess the name of the corresponding video game. In High Score Day, players will be given a given image, which is related to the game name. Please enter the name of the song then send it. Sometimes you just need to enter the first few letters of a game, and you will see a list of games with the first letter of the name corresponding to it. But if it does not show the results you want, continue entering the next characters until the desired results appear. Photos taken in High Score Day can be screenshots of a small moment of gameplay or a specific character or setting of the game. Therefore, it requires you to be a video game enthusiast and have a lot of understanding and knowledge about it. This is also a game that requires your observation skills. Observe every small detail to large details, general scenes, and you will find your answer.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to High Score Day. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

connectionsgame.io

Animals Word Search

Animals Word Search

connectionsgame.io

Pomni Math Game

Pomni Math Game

connectionsgame.io

ABC words

ABC words

connectionsgame.io

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Find Words

Find Words

connectionsgame.io

Image To Word Match

Image To Word Match

connectionsgame.io

Casual Crossword

Casual Crossword

connectionsgame.io

Flappy Bird

Flappy Bird

poki.com

Your Love Calculator

Your Love Calculator

poki.com

Correct Math

Correct Math

connectionsgame.io

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy