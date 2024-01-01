Hardle

Hardle

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: connectionsgame.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Hardle on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Hardle is an exciting word puzzle game in which players try to guess a five-letter word, but with hints whose colors change every day. You absolutely love Wordle but find it too simple to play? Enter Hardle, self-defined as “hard Wordle”, which will surely leave you confused as you try to find the right 5-letter word. In this game, players have eight attempts to guess the word. Just like Wordle, there will be hints after each guess, but with a big twist. Instead of the classic green and yellow letter squares, there are pink and blue squares. The role of pink and blue squares changes randomly every day, so it is up to the player to define which color indicates the right letter in the right place and which one shows the right letter in the wrong place. For instance, on “blue” days, blue means the right letter in the right place, while the roles between two colors are switched on “pink” days!

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hardle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Obscordle

Obscordle

connectionsgame.io

Wordle Junior

Wordle Junior

connectionsgame.io

Worgle

Worgle

connectionsgame.io

Growdle

Growdle

connectionsgame.io

WordHurdle

WordHurdle

connectionsgame.io

PlayNerdle

PlayNerdle

connectionsgame.io

Colorle

Colorle

connectionsgame.io

Stepdle

Stepdle

connectionsgame.io

Spellie

Spellie

connectionsgame.io

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

WordAll

WordAll

connectionsgame.io

Chortle

Chortle

connectionsgame.io

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy