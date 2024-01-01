Grimace's Birthday

Grimace's Birthday

Grimace's Birthday is a 2023 browser-based platformer game developed by Krool Toys and published by McDonald's. Released alongside the Grimace Shake on 12 June 2023, the game was produced using software to imitate a Game Boy Color title.

