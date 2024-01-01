Gram Jam

Gram Jam

Website: connectionsgame.io

Gram Jam is a fun word guessing game in which players create words in rows and columns by swapping letters. It is based on the rules of Wordle genre games. Gram Jam has 2 modes: classic and daily. With daily play mode, you can only play once a day. Even if you get it right, you won't be able to continue on to the next puzzle. But you can do this if you play in classic mode. It is based on the rules of the game Wordle. After each prediction, the letters will change color to indicate whether your prediction is correct or not. If the prediction is correct, the line will turn green. But think carefully before making predictions.

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Gram Jam. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

