Play GENESIS online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. Play GENESIS, the classic Role Playing game with a unique leveling system brought to you by UBIS. Use strategy and leadership to lead your party to victory in real-time PVP combat against players from all over the world. Every player has their own style of leadership and tactics. Face against other captains, then learn to think on-the-fly as you adjust to their different fighting styles. Prove you’re the best in the world in this perfect fusion of real-time combat and epic strategy RPG action. Make your heroes even more powerful with more than 200 different weapons. Take advantage of the elemental affinities of your heroes to get the upper hand on the battlefield. With now.gg, you can go to war against the world’s best captains on any device with a browser and an Internet connection. Transform your old devices into advanced gaming machines in an instant with now.gg!

