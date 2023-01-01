GENESIS
now.gg
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the GENESIS app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Play GENESIS online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. Play GENESIS, the classic Role Playing game with a unique leveling system brought to you by UBIS. Use strategy and leadership to lead your party to victory in real-time PVP combat against players from all over the world. Every player has their own style of leadership and tactics. Face against other captains, then learn to think on-the-fly as you adjust to their different fighting styles. Prove you’re the best in the world in this perfect fusion of real-time combat and epic strategy RPG action. Make your heroes even more powerful with more than 200 different weapons. Take advantage of the elemental affinities of your heroes to get the upper hand on the battlefield. With now.gg, you can go to war against the world’s best captains on any device with a browser and an Internet connection. Transform your old devices into advanced gaming machines in an instant with now.gg!
Website: now.gg
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GENESIS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Top War: Battle Game
now.gg
Swipe Fighter Heroes
poki.com
State of Survival: The Zombie Apocalypse
now.gg
Cookie Run: Kingdom
now.gg
Empire Four Kingdoms
empire.goodgamestudios.com
Lordz.io
poki.com
Lordz.io
lordz.io
Combat Online
poki.com
Arknights
now.gg
Combat Reloaded 2
poki.com
Territorial.io
territorial.io
GameKnot
gameknot.com