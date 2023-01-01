Game of Sultans is a role-playing game developed by Mechanist Internet Technologies Co., Ltd. You’re in charge during the Ottoman Empire’s heyday. You’re in the driver’s seat as the Sultan or Sultanah if you make an entrance wearing luxurious attire. Take part in exciting and passionate encounters, oversee your Empire with the assistance of sage Viziers, and rear your Pets and Heirs in the service of the Imperium! The court pet kennel is now open! Play with your devoted pets and send them out into nature! If you treat them well, the most courageous will stand by your side and defend the empire! The world’s most attractive people come to meet you, but who will win your heart? Write your love story after selecting your soul mate! What could be better than preserving your legacy and fostering the success of your children? When they are old enough, marry them to the heirs of your friends to form strong bonds! Play Game of Sultans online on a PC or mobile without downloading. Use the web browser to play Android games. Start playing games online for free on now.gg.

