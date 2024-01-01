In Flappy Birdle, the player must both enter letters into the blank box and control the bird's flight so that it does not touch the ground. Correctly guess the mystery word in 6 tries. This is a game that combines the Wordle game genre and the popular Flappy Bird game, requiring thinking ability combined with agility in operation. Flappy Birdle has a higher difficulty level than other Wordle games because you have to think hard to guess the word and pay attention to the bird's balance. Therefore, players will not have much time to think to come up with a vocabulary compared to other Wordle games. The trick to passing this game is when you see the bird gradually falling to the ground or not keeping its balance, press a letter. But the maximum number of tries in this game is limited to 6 times, so while the bird is still keeping its balance, quickly think of the word that needs to be filled in the blank box. Besides, Flappy Birdle still has the same gameplay as other Wordle games. When entering a full 5-letter word, the color of each word box will change based on its level of accuracy. Green letters are letters that are present in the word and are in the correct position. Yellow letters are letters that are present in the word but located in a different position in the word. Gray letters do not appear in the word. Change your choice in the next guesses and try to think carefully so you can guess correctly with the least number of tries possible.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flappy Birdle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.