Find Words is a fun puzzle game with 750 levels, players will have to demonstrate their rich vocabulary knowledge to find meaningful words. When starting to play Find Words, an alphabet is arranged haphazardly. Players must find letters that are close together and can combine them into a meaningful word. You just need to click on the first letter and then drag it to the last letter to form a complete word. In each level, you will have to find the corresponding number of words. You will start playing level 1 with 5 words to find. Observe carefully to find them. Make a solid choice and limit mistakes.

Website: connectionsgame.io

