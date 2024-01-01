Evil Wordle

Evil Wordle

Evil Wordle with 30 empty boxes, fill in the words that match 6 words and 5 letters, decipher the information through the provided hints. It will start with the user entering a random five-letter word. Then all your guesses on the back end should be related to the word you originally entered. Basically, Evil Wordle is a Wordle game with simple gameplay but requires the player's thinking ability. It is not easy when the player has to think about the relationship between words and find the answer. This is also a fun and effective way for you to both train your thinking and learn English vocabulary. With this game, your number of guesses is unlimited. The more words you can guess, the more words you have, and the better you are.

