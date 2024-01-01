Chortle

Chortle

Chortle is a fun puzzle game where the player must correctly guess 4 5-letter words after 4 tries. Test your patience and test your thinking. In the spirit of encouraging musicians by Hamilton, Chortle was born to help him and his players review the vocabulary needed for new songs. Just type the letter in, then press Enter, the color of the cells will change to show how close you are to the word. Green indicates that the letter is in the correct position. Yellow indicates that the letter is present but in the wrong place. Gray indicates that the letter is not in the word. Please correct it on the next attempt.

