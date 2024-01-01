Casual Crossword is a fun casual game in which players will have to decode mysterious words to fill in the blanks based on given clues. In Casual Crossword, players will have to fill in the blank boxes with the appropriate letters. The right side of the blank board will be divided into two hint parts, revealing respectively the horizontal and vertical rows of letters in the game. The blank cells are numbered and corresponding to them are suggestions on the right. Think carefully to give the correct answer. Decode mysterious words with your intelligence.

Website: connectionsgame.io

