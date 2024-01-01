Blurdle

Blurdle

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: connectionsgame.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Blurdle on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

In Blurdle, players will have 8 opportunities to decode the mysterious word based on the provided hints. These are words containing four or five letters. Blurdle has a higher difficulty level than other Wordle games. Therefore, players will have more tries. Besides, you can choose the difficulty of the game by choosing the length of the mystery word. Players must use the clues provided after each guess to know the exact word to look for in the next guesses. This game is suitable for those who are good at thinking and like to reason. This is also an interesting way for you to learn and expand your vocabulary.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Blurdle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Dirdle

Dirdle

connectionsgame.io

Flappy Birdle

Flappy Birdle

connectionsgame.io

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Evil Wordle

Evil Wordle

connectionsgame.io

Casual Crossword

Casual Crossword

connectionsgame.io

WordleGame.org

WordleGame.org

wordlegame.org

Rundle

Rundle

connectionsgame.io

Wordle

Wordle

nytimes.com

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

The Hexle

The Hexle

thehexle.io

ABC words

ABC words

connectionsgame.io

Survivle

Survivle

connectionsgame.io

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy