In Blurdle, players will have 8 opportunities to decode the mysterious word based on the provided hints. These are words containing four or five letters. Blurdle has a higher difficulty level than other Wordle games. Therefore, players will have more tries. Besides, you can choose the difficulty of the game by choosing the length of the mystery word. Players must use the clues provided after each guess to know the exact word to look for in the next guesses. This game is suitable for those who are good at thinking and like to reason. This is also an interesting way for you to learn and expand your vocabulary.

Website: connectionsgame.io

