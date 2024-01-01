ABC words

ABC words

ABC Words will present a series of vocabulary and players will need to choose 1 of 3 images corresponding to the given vocabulary. ABC Words is an interesting puzzle game with the aim of helping players recognize more vocabulary. When you start playing, a vocabulary word will appear above, along with 3 images corresponding to 3 different options below. The player will choose one of these three images if you think it represents the meaning of the word above. You can also skip that puzzle when you press the forward button on the screen. The game requires players to have the ability to understand rich and diverse vocabulary.

