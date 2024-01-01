Top Zuddl Alternatives
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Interact with your audience using real-time voting. No installations or downloads required - and it's free!
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
ON24
on24.com
ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on ...
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and conn...
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Live audience engagement platform for your classes, meetings and trivia nights. Speak up, get heard and find the joy of engagement with AhaSlides.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phone...
BrightTALK
brighttalk.com
We believe that authentic connections are at the heart of doing business. So we reimagined how you do content marketing with webinars and videos. From live video 1:1 talk shows or webcam panel discussions to screenshare demos, video stories and classic webinars, we've got you covered. Marketers get ...
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
AI Presentation Maker: Create presentations 10x faster Sendsteps.ai does the writing, design and storytelling, leaving you with nothing to do but present
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a...
Echo360
echo360.com
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or...
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
Free survey software: QuestionPro online survey software to create surveys and questionnaires in minutes! Use our free survey platform with 80+ question-types, ready made templates, multiple survey distribution & data collection option and robust survey analytics dashboards.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
Eventify
eventify.io
Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool that helps businesses manage virtual conferences, as well as create a custom experience for their attendees. No matter what type of conference or event you're hosting - big or small - we have the tools to make it happen. We offer an extensive list of f...
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...