Work remotely. Your office is where you are. Distributed teams are the new normal in the post Covid-19 era. The world is moving past the concept of centralized office operations. So why should you be any different? Using the right set of apps, you can stay connected with your team and be on top of your productivity, no matter where you or your team is based out of. Zoho Remotely will enable you to take your work remote. We have brought together the most comprehensive suite of inter-connected web and mobile apps that will help you and your team communicate, collaborate and be productive.

Website: accounts.zoho.com

