Top Zoho ContactManager Alternatives

Google Contacts

Google Contacts is Google's contact management tool that is available in its free email service Gmail, as a standalone service, and as a part of Google's business-oriented suite of web apps G Suite.

iCloud Contacts

You can keep your contacts organized and easy to find using Contacts on iCloud.com. Changes you make appear automatically on iCloud.com and wherever you set up iCloud for Contacts, including the Contacts app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac, or Microsoft Outlook on a Windows computer.

Contacts+

The most intuitive contact management app for professionals, teams, and small businesses. Easily manage your relationships with Contacts+.

Outlook People

People is a contact management app and address book. It allows a user to organize and link contacts from different email accounts

네이버 주소록

Check the URL and lock mark in the address bar for safe login! Naver Contacts

