Top Zoho ContactManager Alternatives
Google Contacts
contacts.google.com
Google Contacts is Google's contact management tool that is available in its free email service Gmail, as a standalone service, and as a part of Google's business-oriented suite of web apps G Suite.
iCloud Contacts
icloud.com
You can keep your contacts organized and easy to find using Contacts on iCloud.com. Changes you make appear automatically on iCloud.com and wherever you set up iCloud for Contacts, including the Contacts app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac, or Microsoft Outlook on a Windows computer.
Contacts+
contactsplus.com
The most intuitive contact management app for professionals, teams, and small businesses. Easily manage your relationships with Contacts+.
Outlook People
live.com
People is a contact management app and address book. It allows a user to organize and link contacts from different email accounts
네이버 주소록
contact.naver.com
Check the URL and lock mark in the address bar for safe login! Naver Contacts