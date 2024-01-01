Top Zoho Cliq Alternatives
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft prod...
Google Meet
meet.google.com
Real-time meetings by Google. Using your browser, share your video, desktop, and presentations with teammates and customers. Google Meet is a high-quality video calling app designed to help you have meaningful and fun interactions with your friends, family, colleagues, and classmates, wherever they...
Skype
skype.com
Skype is a telecommunications application that specializes in providing video chat and voice calls between computers, tablets, mobile devices, the Xbox One console, and smartwatches over the Internet. Skype also provides instant messaging services. Users may transmit text, video, audio and images. ...
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
TeamViewer Web
teamviewer.com
Remote support like never beforeEverything you need on one platform. Discover a seamless and secure experience with the all-new TeamViewer.
Whereby
whereby.com
Whereby is a video conferencing platform and real-time video API providing easy to use, beautiful video calls. Whereby Embedded Integrate Whereby's much-loved UX into your platform, website or app using their API. Get started with just a few lines of code and customise the experience as much as you ...
Element
element.io
Element is a secure communications platform built on Matrix: a decentralised and end-to-end encrypted protocol. Bring your teams together, boost productivity and workplace satisfaction, while retaining complete ownership of your data. Element is a leader in the Forrester Wave: Secure Communications ...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Zoho Meeting
zoho.com
One solution to manage both your online meeting and webinar needs. The best solution for your remote collaboration for the hybrid work. Online meeting or web conferencing is a rapidly growing segment of the Internet as more businesses opt to connect with customers and partners remotely. Zoho Meeting...
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Gather
gather.town
Gather helps distributed teams build virtual workspaces that bring everyone together. Whether you're collaborating in meetings, co-working with colleagues, or stopping by someone’s digital desk, connecting with your team becomes easy and energizing. High bandwidth work and culture creation happen no...
Free Conference Call
freeconferencecall.com
FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies. Service offerings around the globe with unlimited use include high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing and video conferencin...
Amazon Chime
chime.aws
Amazon Chime is a communications service that lets you meet, chat, and place business calls inside and outside your organization, all using a single application. With Amazon Chime, you have the flexibility to choose the features that you need for online meetings, video conferencing, and business cal...
Zimbra
zimbra.com
Zimbra provides open source server and client software for messaging and collaboration. To find out more visit https://www.zimbra.com.
crowdcast
crowdcast.io
Host exceptional live-streamed webinars, online conferences, and virtual events with Crowdcast v2.0! Our platform offers a suite of features to help you stand out from the crowd, including customizable backgrounds and logos, animated overlays, and seamless media integration with our new built-in stu...
GoTo
goto.com
An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitabilit...
Ring4
ring4.com
The affordable & easy online business phone system. Setup your business phone number in 30 seconds and call, text and video conference in the cloud. Say goodbye to costly extra SIM cards, data plans and landlines.
JioMeet
jio.com
Enjoy seamless virtual connections with JioMeet - an Indian app bringing the world closer together! JioMeet is connecting us all with its video conferencing solutions! It is not just the seamless video calls but also the plethora of features it brings to its users that makes JioMeet a revolutionary ...
8x8 Work
8x8.com
8x8 Work is an all-in-one collaboration hub for phone, video, and messaging. It brings robust and secure unified communication and collaboration experiences to every employee, with the convenience of doing more from anywhere on any device. 8x8 Work elevates the quality and reliability of your busine...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more....
Dolby.io
dolby.io
Dolby.io is a new developer platform by Dolby Labs that puts decades of Dolby sight and sound technology into the hands of developers to deliver quality in communications, real-time streaming, and media processing solutions — at scale. The platform includes a powerful suite of self-service APIs, SDK...
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Ryver
ryver.com
Get more done and save money by collaborating with your whole team IN ONE APP. Group chat + task manager + voice & video calls. Start for free today!
BlueJeans
bluejeans.com
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day. The first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting, BlueJeans makes meetings fast to join...
ClickMeeting
clickmeeting.com
ClickMeeting is a feature-rich, browser-based webinar and online meeting platform, chosen and loved by thousands of marketers, salespeople, teachers, trainers, and managers worldwide. ClickMeeting is suitable for freelancers and organizations of all types: from micro-businesses to international ente...