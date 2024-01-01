Zil Money

Zil Money

The Payroll by Credit Card feature from Zil Money allows you to pay employees on time and earn cash back. Also, write off payroll funding by credit card fees as a business expense. Improve cash flow and employee satisfaction with this flexible solution. Zil Money is designed to help users make payment management simple and efficient. You can enjoy diverse payment options like ACH, wire, eChecks, printable checks and more. The platform also allows you to customize and print checks instantly on blank stock papers using a regular printer at your office or home. Zil Money is a financial technology company, not a bank or an FDIC member. Zil Money offers banking services through partnership with FDIC member banks Silicon Valley Bank and Texas National Bank.
Categories:
Finance
Payment Processing Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zil Money. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

