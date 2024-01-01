Zensors

Zensors

Website: zensors.com

Foundation AI for mission critical decisions. Single AI model to understand spaces, monitor service processes, forecast accurately, and guarantee efficiency. Zensors will convert every camera in your building into an AI powered supersensor. The AI platform does this by connecting to your existing cameras and can watches a space to track multiple workflows around capacity management, staffing, cleaning, customer experience and business asset tracking. The AI learns activity patterns to streamline facilities management or business processes and provides real time anomaly alerts, forecasts and rich data analytics.

