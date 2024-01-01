Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Zenput on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Zenput is now part of Crunchtime – the leading operations management software for multi-unit restaurant brands and foodservice operators. Zenput is an operations execution platform used by brands such as Chipotle, Domino's, Sweetgreen to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safety protocols, and other key initiatives are rolled out and enforced.

Website: zenput.com

