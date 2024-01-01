Zego

Website: gozego.com

Zego is a property management automation company that simplifies cumbersome yet critical workflows for managers and associations. Our modern platform accelerates NOI growth and mitigates risk, helping clients to scale resources, build trust, and make data-backed decisions. From payments and utility management to resident engagement, Zego’s automated workflows seamlessly integrate with leading property management systems giving users real-time and accurate information at their fingertips. Since its inception in 2003, Zego (a Global Payments company) has evolved from a leading payments provider to a comprehensive property management automation platform. With more than 350 employees, Zego serves 7,000 residential real estate companies and over 15 million units nationwide. Learn more about what makes Zego one of the best workflow automation platforms for property management at gozego.com.

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zego. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

