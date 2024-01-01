Top Zahir Software Alternatives
Asana
asana.com
Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work. Forrester, Inc. reports that “Asana simplifies team-based work management.” It is produced by the company of the same name. (Asana, Inc.) It was founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovi...
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks is an accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit. QuickBooks products are geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses and offer on-premises accounting applications as well as cloud-based versions that accept business payments, manage and pay bills, and payroll...
Wave
waveapps.com
Wave is a company that provides financial services and software for small businesses. Wave is headquartered in the Leslieville neighborhood in Toronto, Canada. The company's first product was a free online accounting software designed for businesses with 1-9 employees, followed by invoicing, person...
Xero
xero.com
Xero is a New Zealand domiciled public technology company, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has three offices in New Zealand (Wellington, Auckland and Napier), six offices in Australia (Melb...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...
FreeAgent
freeagent.com
FreeAgent is a multi-award winning online accounting software designed specifically to meet the needs of small businesses, freelancers and their accountants. FreeAgent helps businesses take care of their day-to-day admin, from managing expenses and running fully RTI-compliant payroll to creating and...
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
sevDesk
sevdesk.de
With sevDesk, you can digitally file your documents easily and clearly. Our accounting software automatically creates a revenue-surplus invoice for you.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
Crunch
crunch.co.uk
The perfect combination of simple accounting software, expert advice, and great service from chartered certified accountants for freelancers, contractors and small businesses.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage is an integral part of your business. With digital transformation taking hold, you’re looking for ways to drive incremental revenue and improve operating efficiencies—so it only makes sense to consider a robust eCommerce solution that’s already fully integrated. As the world’s only Sage certifi...
Holded
holded.com
Holded is a business management software for modern companies. Increase your sales, reduce your expenses, and save time when you manage every element of your business from a single platform. Holded gives you all the tools you need to make better business decisions. Invoicing, Accounting, CRM, Team, ...
ProfitBooks
profitbookshq.com
ProfitBooks is easy to use accounting software designed especially for business owners & their sales teams.
Wafeq
wafeq.com
Powerful accounting software for forward-thinking businesses. Send invoices and purchase orders, manage your inventory and your payroll, get dozens of financial reports, invite unlimited users. All in one software.
Pennylane
pennylane.tech
Thanks to Pennylane, CEOs are able to make smarter decisions and facilitate their financial management. Without ever leaving the platform, they have access to real-time and accurate data, a smart invoicing tool, and an efficient management of expenses.
Zybra
zybra.in
Fast & Easy, GST Accounting Software for your business. India’s fastest growing Accounting Software & App for MSME Businesses.
TopNotepad
topnotepad.com
TopNotepad is a super simple cloud invoicing, accounting and CRM software for freelancers and small businesses. A feature rich affordable, all-in-one software.
Acumatica
acumatica.com
Acumatica, founded in 2008, is a technology provider that develops cloud- and browser-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is headquartered in Bellevue, WA (Seattle metropolitan area). Acumatica Cloud ERP offers best-in-class fu...
Conta Azul
contaazul.com
Conta Azul is an easy-to-use online ERP for you to work together with your accountant. Organize sales, receive payments faster, issue invoices and control your company in one place.
QuickFile
quickfile.co.uk
Free Accounting and Bookkeeping Software for UK businesses. QuickFile runs in the cloud, it's simple to use and free for small to medium sized accounts.
Akaunting
akaunting.com
Akaunting is a free, open source and online accounting software for small businesses and freelancers. From invoicing to expense tracking to accounting, Akaunting has all the tools you need to manage your money online, for free. Thanks to its modular structure, Akaunting provides an awesome App Store...
Munim
themunim.com
Munim’s goal is to make a businessman’s life easier by getting free from the hectic finance management through the paperwork. With a simple and easy-to-use interface, Munim is suitable for all types of businesses including small or medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, and even startups. You...
Pandle
pandle.com
Pandle is cloud-based bookkeeping software made with real people in mind. Simple to use yet comprehensive in its capabilities, designed for UK small businesses.
Akounto
akounto.com
Akounto is a cloud-based accounting and bookkeeping software designed to help and manage businesses financial data. Managing your financials can be really overwhelming - and for that, Akounto has your back! With Akounto, keep up with your cash flow while on-the-move & enjoy a seamless connection to ...
Clear Books
clearbooks.co.uk
Online accounting software that gives UK based small businesses that cool, calm and in control feeling. Clear Books provides an easier way to manage your business finances. It's easy-to-use online accounting software designed for UK based small businesses, contractors, freelancers, and sole traders.
Vencru
vencru.com
Calculate your profits without complicated spreadsheets. Vencru is the free invoicing and accounting software that gives you simple visibility into your sales, clients, inventory, and business reports - all in one place.
Cashflow
cashflow.do
All-in-one accounting software in the cloud for small business. Great for retail, wholesale, inventory, service or project-based businesses. Try for Free!
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.