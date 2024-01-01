Yesil Health is an AI Health Assistant designed to deliver personalized, evidence-based solutions to users' health inquiries. It covers a spectrum of needs including health consultations, nutritional advice, interpretation of lab results, exercise and mental coaching. Designed to learn and adapt to an individual's health profile, Yesil Health offers solutions grounded in the latest medical research and guidelines. Features such as the 'Analysed Health PDF' allow users to upload medical documents, which are then analyzed by the AI to provide clear and understandable explanations in plain language. It has also demonstrated an advanced understanding of health data, ensuring reliable information is delivered to the user. Areas of application range from common symptoms and diet advice to women's health and chronic conditions. While it is an advanced tool in health AI, it is important to note that Yesil Health recommends that a healthcare provider interprets the AI output and uses it as a supplementary tool individually. Yesil Health is a product from Yesil Science, a technology company specializing in health and wellness solutions.

Website: yesilhealth.com

