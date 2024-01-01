Top Yac Alternatives

Voxer

Voxer

voxer.com

Voxer is a San Francisco based mobile app development company best known for its free Voxer Walkie Talkie app for smartphones. Founded by Tom Katis and Matt Ranney, Voxer Walkie Talkie is both a live "push-to-talk" system and a voice messaging system. Messages on Voxer are delivered live as they’re...

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.

Zello

Zello

zello.com

Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a central...

Orion

Orion

orionlabs.io

Voice is the future of frontline work. The Orion PTT 2.0 Voice Platform drives productivity, employee safety, and customer engagement for the enterprise frontline workforce. Our global customers transform their workforce through Orion’s E2EE secure instant communications, voice automation and AI bot...

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy