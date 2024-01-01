Top Yac Alternatives
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer is a San Francisco based mobile app development company best known for its free Voxer Walkie Talkie app for smartphones. Founded by Tom Katis and Matt Ranney, Voxer Walkie Talkie is both a live "push-to-talk" system and a voice messaging system. Messages on Voxer are delivered live as they’re...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a central...
Orion
orionlabs.io
Voice is the future of frontline work. The Orion PTT 2.0 Voice Platform drives productivity, employee safety, and customer engagement for the enterprise frontline workforce. Our global customers transform their workforce through Orion’s E2EE secure instant communications, voice automation and AI bot...