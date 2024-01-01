Top Xledger Alternatives
Asana
asana.com
Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work. Forrester, Inc. reports that “Asana simplifies team-based work management.” It is produced by the company of the same name. (Asana, Inc.) It was founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovi...
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks is an accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit. QuickBooks products are geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses and offer on-premises accounting applications as well as cloud-based versions that accept business payments, manage and pay bills, and payroll...
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Wave
waveapps.com
Wave is a company that provides financial services and software for small businesses. Wave is headquartered in the Leslieville neighborhood in Toronto, Canada. The company's first product was a free online accounting software designed for businesses with 1-9 employees, followed by invoicing, person...
Xero
xero.com
Xero is a New Zealand domiciled public technology company, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has three offices in New Zealand (Wellington, Auckland and Napier), six offices in Australia (Melb...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
QuickBooks Workforce
quickbooks.intuit.com
QuickBooks Workforce (formerly QuickBooks Time, TSheets Time Tracker) is a cloud-based time tracking and scheduling app that allows your employees to clock in and out from the job site with the devices they’ve already got in their pockets.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...
QuickBooks Self-Employed
quickbooks.intuit.com
Get a solid start. QuickBooks Self-Employed gives self starters and small businesses the features they need to get ahead.
FreeAgent
freeagent.com
FreeAgent is a multi-award winning online accounting software designed specifically to meet the needs of small businesses, freelancers and their accountants. FreeAgent helps businesses take care of their day-to-day admin, from managing expenses and running fully RTI-compliant payroll to creating and...
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
sevDesk
sevdesk.de
With sevDesk, you can digitally file your documents easily and clearly. Our accounting software automatically creates a revenue-surplus invoice for you.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
ECOUNT ERP
ecount.com
Since 1999, Ecount Inc. continues to offer one of the most affordable and customizable cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in the market. By providing a fully-integrated, robust data management system, Ecount ERP has helped more than 20,000 small and mid-sized business all aroun...
Crunch
crunch.co.uk
The perfect combination of simple accounting software, expert advice, and great service from chartered certified accountants for freelancers, contractors and small businesses.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage is an integral part of your business. With digital transformation taking hold, you’re looking for ways to drive incremental revenue and improve operating efficiencies—so it only makes sense to consider a robust eCommerce solution that’s already fully integrated. As the world’s only Sage certifi...
Holded
holded.com
Holded is a business management software for modern companies. Increase your sales, reduce your expenses, and save time when you manage every element of your business from a single platform. Holded gives you all the tools you need to make better business decisions. Invoicing, Accounting, CRM, Team, ...
ProfitBooks
profitbookshq.com
ProfitBooks is easy to use accounting software designed especially for business owners & their sales teams.
Wafeq
wafeq.com
Powerful accounting software for forward-thinking businesses. Send invoices and purchase orders, manage your inventory and your payroll, get dozens of financial reports, invite unlimited users. All in one software.
Pennylane
pennylane.tech
Thanks to Pennylane, CEOs are able to make smarter decisions and facilitate their financial management. Without ever leaving the platform, they have access to real-time and accurate data, a smart invoicing tool, and an efficient management of expenses.
Zybra
zybra.in
Fast & Easy, GST Accounting Software for your business. India’s fastest growing Accounting Software & App for MSME Businesses.
TopNotepad
topnotepad.com
TopNotepad is a super simple cloud invoicing, accounting and CRM software for freelancers and small businesses. A feature rich affordable, all-in-one software.
Acumatica
acumatica.com
Acumatica, founded in 2008, is a technology provider that develops cloud- and browser-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is headquartered in Bellevue, WA (Seattle metropolitan area). Acumatica Cloud ERP offers best-in-class fu...
weclapp
weclapp.com
weclapp is a leading cloud-based provider of CRM and ERP software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The fully integrated System can be used to easily manage all your customers, projects, invoices, orders, articles, tickets and much more. weclapp offers an awesome user interface and can...
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and o...
Conta Azul
contaazul.com
Conta Azul is an easy-to-use online ERP for you to work together with your accountant. Organize sales, receive payments faster, issue invoices and control your company in one place.
QuickFile
quickfile.co.uk
Free Accounting and Bookkeeping Software for UK businesses. QuickFile runs in the cloud, it's simple to use and free for small to medium sized accounts.
MYOB Australia
myob.com
Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your bus...